UPDATE 1-WestFire halts gas production at Alberta plant

March 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestFire Energy Ltd said it is temporarily suspending liquids-rich natural gas production at its Kaybob gas plant in Alberta due to a mechanical failure.

WestFire said about 2,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of its Kaybob production will be shut-in during the 18-day unscheduled plant outage.

In February, the company had temporarily halted sour gas processing at the plant. The company expects the facility to resume functioning by March 15.

The company, which has light oil assets in Alberta and Central Saskatchewan, will conduct other maintenance operations at Kaybob that were planned for later this year, during the shut-down.

WestFire’s said its corporate production was more than 9,750 boepd before the Kaybob outage.

The company’s shares were slightly down at C$5.25 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.