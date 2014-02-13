West Fraser adjusted profit falls on reduced shipments

VANCOUVER, Feb 13 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a slight decline in adjusted fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as higher lumber prices were outweighed by reduced shipments.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$50 million ($45.51 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with C$51 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Net earnings, which included a one-time benefit related to remaining tax loss carryforwards, were C$118 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with C$20 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Sales rose 7.8 percent to C$833 million.