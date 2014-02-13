FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Fraser adjusted profit falls on reduced shipments
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

West Fraser adjusted profit falls on reduced shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Feb 13 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a slight decline in adjusted fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as higher lumber prices were outweighed by reduced shipments.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$50 million ($45.51 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with C$51 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Net earnings, which included a one-time benefit related to remaining tax loss carryforwards, were C$118 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with C$20 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Sales rose 7.8 percent to C$833 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.