Dec 22 (Reuters) - WESTGRUND AG :

* Has successfully refinanced bridge facility of Berlinovo-portfolio

* Says refinancing completed considerably cheaper than expected

* Instead of previously estimated 2.50 pct p.a. fixed interest rate over 7 years rate has now been fixed at 2.14 pct p.a. with same tenor