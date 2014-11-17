FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westgrund says 9-month sales up about 54 pct to 16.3 mln euros
November 17, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Westgrund says 9-month sales up about 54 pct to 16.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG :

* Says sales up about 54 pct to 16.3 million euros during first 9 months of 2014

* Says post tax profit over first 9 months of financial year amounts to 28.5 million euros after 9.1 million euros last year

* Says 9-month pre-tax profit for group was 34.1 million euros, up substantially from 11.2 million euros during same period last year

* Says 9-month FFO I was 1.74 million euros

* Says net asset value (NAV) already reached 293 million euros at end of Q3 2014

* Says 9-month EBITDA came out at 7.0 million euros, again up significantly from same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

