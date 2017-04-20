Utilities want assurance Westinghouse can pay tab in bankruptcy

Utilities providers to Westinghouse Electric Co LLC say they are concerned the nuclear power products and services firm may run out of cash during its bankruptcy and want assurance that their bills will be paid.

Seven utilities said in a Tuesday court filing that Westinghouse's rapid cash burn and special arrangements to protect its lawyers' fees against a default raised suspicions about the company's ability to pay its bills in bankruptcy.

