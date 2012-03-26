FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Westinghouse restructures new plant organization

March 26, 2012

REFILE-BRIEF-Westinghouse restructures new plant organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - March 26 (Reuters) - Westinghouse E lectric Company: * Westinghouse restructures new plant organization * Say splitting its nuclear power plants product line into two distinct organizations * Says is building four new ap1000 plants in China, with the first expected to come online in 2013 * Says Jim Ferland will assume his new role as Westinghouse president and CEO effective April 1 * Says in the U.S. 4 ap1000 plants are being built with first unit expected to come online in 2016 * Says Deva Chari and Sandy Rupprecht to lead the two organizations

