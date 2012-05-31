FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Westinghouse settles patent dispute with Canadian Solar's supplier
May 31, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Westinghouse settles patent dispute with Canadian Solar's supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Solar Inc, which is being bought by Australia-based CBD Energy, said it settled a patent infringement dispute with Zep Solar, a supplier to its rival Canadian Solar Inc.

Westinghouse filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission in October, alleging that Canadian Solar and Zep Solar sold a product using proprietary technology that was part of Westinghouse Solar’s Andalay module.

The company had sought a ban on the products from being imported into the United States.

Terms of the dispute settlement were not disclosed by the company.

Westinghouse shares were up 11 percent at $0.19, and those of Canadian Solar were down 2 percent at $2.86 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

