MONTREAL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Canada’s WestJet Airlines said on Tuesday he doesn’t expect the carrier to reach its first labor contract with pilots in 2018.

WestJet is currently negotiating the contract with the Air Line Pilots Association.

“It’s going to take a long time,” CEO Gregg Saretsky told a Toronto transportation conference. “It is unlikely that there will be an agreement in 2018.” (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)