WestJet hires Canadian Tire exec as new chief financial officer
September 23, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

WestJet hires Canadian Tire exec as new chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canadian airline WestJet Airlines Ltd has hired Harry Taylor, a senior vice president at retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd, to serve as chief financial officer, the company said on Wednesday.

WestJet’s chief financial officer Vito Culmone left Canada’s No. 2 airline in late May to become CFO at telecom and media company Shaw Communications Inc.

Taylor was most recently senior vice president for finance at Canadian Tire, where he had worked since 2010. He had previously worked for luxury retailer Holt Renfrew, Home Depot and PepsiCo. He is a chartered accountant.

The appointment is effective Oct. 26.

Reporting by Allison Martell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
