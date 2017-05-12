FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WestJet pilots vote for joining Air Line Pilots Association
May 12, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 3 months ago

WestJet pilots vote for joining Air Line Pilots Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), the world's largest pilot union, said on Friday that 62 percent of WestJet Airlines Ltd's pilots who voted in a representation election favored joining the union.

ALPA said 97 percent of eligible pilots of the Canadian airline participated in the election. (bit.ly/2qacDx9)

"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote but we are dedicated to moving forward as a team," WestJet said in a separate statement.

WestJet's shares were down 4 percent at C$22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Founded in 1931, ALPA represents over 55,000 pilots at 32 U.S. and Canadian airlines. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

