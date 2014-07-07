FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's WestJet Airlines to fly wide-body aircraft
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's WestJet Airlines to fly wide-body aircraft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s No. 2 carrier, said on Monday it planned to fly its own wide-body planes as early as the autumn of 2015 and was in advanced stages of sourcing the aircraft, a move that heats up competition with larger rival Air Canada.

WestJet, which launched its first trans-Atlantic service to Ireland this summer with its existing fleet of narrow-body planes, said it initially plans to operate four wide-body planes on routes between Alberta and Hawaii in late 2015.

WestJet said its current winter service on that route uses two Boeing 757-200s operated by Thomas Cook, an agreement that will end in the spring of 2015.

“This is the natural, next-step evolution for WestJet,” Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.

In December, Saretsky said that WestJet had already held talks with Boeing Co and Airbus about buying wide-body planes and in May the airline said it was talking to plane makers and lessors.

Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet said it was looking to expand into overseas markets and will announce its wide-body schedule for the 2016 summer season at a later date.

The airline, which is attempting to boost revenue and push beyond its low-fare origins, has for several years toyed with the idea of expanding into the long-haul market with a new fleet.

WestJet did not say on Monday how many wide-body planes it plans to buy. It currently flies Boeing 737-600, 737-700, 737-7800 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

Air Canada launched a discount vacation carrier, Rouge, last summer to serve high-volume leisure flights to the Caribbean, United States and other international markets.

In 2012, WestJet launched a regional subsidiary, Encore, to expand into smaller markets in Canada and the United States. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.