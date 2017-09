TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, helped by lower fuel prices and an improvement in other operating costs as revenue rose.

Net earnings rose to C$140.7 million ($116.4 million), or C$1.09 a share, from C$89.3 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.08 billion.