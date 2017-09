Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 95 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel costs.

Net earnings rose to C$101.8 million ($78 million), or 82 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$52.2 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to C$1.05 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)