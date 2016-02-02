FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WestJet Q4 profit falls as Alberta economy weakens
February 2, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

WestJet Q4 profit falls as Alberta economy weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by a weak economy in Alberta and a foreign exchange loss.

Net earnings fell to C$63.4 million ($45.26 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$90.7 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to C$958.7 million. ($1 = 1.4007 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

