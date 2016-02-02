FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-WestJet profit falls as Alberta economy weakens
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-WestJet profit falls as Alberta economy weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by its large exposure to Alberta, where the economy is weakening.

The economy of Alberta, known for its oil-rich resources, has been hit by a near 70 percent plunge in oil prices since June 2014.

Jobless rates in the region, which is the energy-producing province of Canada, has risen to 7 percent in December 2015 from 4.7 percent a year earlier.

The company also said it incurred a pre-tax foreign exchange loss of C$10.1 million ($7.2 million) in the fourth quarter.

Net earnings fell to C$63.4 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$90.7 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to C$958.7 million.

The airline’s operating margin fell to 11.8 percent from 14 percent. ($1 = C$1.40) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
