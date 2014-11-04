FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-WestJet third-quarter profit misses estimates on higher costs
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-WestJet third-quarter profit misses estimates on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects revenue passenger miles figure in ninth paragraph to 5.40 billion, not C$5.40 billion)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s No. 2 airline, reported a third-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts’ average estimate, hurt by higher costs.

The airline is growing beyond its roots as a no-frills domestic carrier, boosting capacity and adding more international flights.

Load factor, the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, inched up to 83.1 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 82.8 percent a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company said finance costs rose 33.6 percent to C$14.6 million ($12.8 million) in the quarter and cost per available seat mile rose to C$13.60 from C$13.52.

The company’s quarterly net earnings fell 19.8 percent to C$52.2 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, dragged down by a pre-tax non-cash charge of C$45.5 million related to the sale of 10 old Boeing 737 aircraft.

Excluding the charge, it earned 66 Canadian cents per share, lower than the average analyst estimate of 68 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9.2 percent to C$1.01 billion, matching the average analysts’ estimate.

WestJet announced a new fee for checked bags on Sept. 15, leading to hopes that the charge would significantly boost revenue. But a day later, Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said the fee would let WestJet lower fares instead.

The company’s revenue passenger miles rose nearly 7 percent to 5.40 billion in the third quarter. Revenue passenger miles is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers by distance traveled.

Revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of an airline’s efficiency, increased 2.6 percent. ($1 = C$1.1391) (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.