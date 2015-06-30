WestJet flight diverted after threat, cleared of passengers

June 30 (Reuters) - A WestJet Airlines flight bound for Toronto was diverted Monday evening to Winnipeg and evacuated after an unspecified threat and six passengers were injured when leaving the plane, the airline said on its official Twitter account.

It marks the second time in three days that a WestJet flight had to be diverted because of a threat.

On Saturday, a flight from Halifax to Edmonton was diverted to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Police searched the aircraft, and no bomb was found.

WestJet said the plane, which took off from Edmonton, had been cleared by police, and would go back into service after routine maintenance and safety checks.

WestJet did not offer details on the latest threat, or the seriousness of the injuries. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alden Bentley)