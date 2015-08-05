FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-WestJet pilots vote against forming a union
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-WestJet pilots vote against forming a union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes word “union” to “group” in second paragraph)

VANCOUVER, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pilots at WestJet Airlines Ltd have voted down a plan to form a union, the WestJet Professional Pilots Association said on Wednesday on its Facebook page, blocking what would have been the first union at Canada’s No. 2 airline.

The group said 1,247 pilots voted, with 55 percent saying “no,” while 45 percent voted “yes.”

Pilots at most major airlines in Canada and the United States are unionized. WestJet, founded in 1996, is an exception. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)

