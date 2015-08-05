CORRECTED-WestJet pilots vote against forming a union

(Changes word “union” to “group” in second paragraph)

VANCOUVER, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pilots at WestJet Airlines Ltd have voted down a plan to form a union, the WestJet Professional Pilots Association said on Wednesday on its Facebook page, blocking what would have been the first union at Canada’s No. 2 airline.

The group said 1,247 pilots voted, with 55 percent saying “no,” while 45 percent voted “yes.”

Pilots at most major airlines in Canada and the United States are unionized. WestJet, founded in 1996, is an exception. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)