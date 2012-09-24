FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WestJet reaches code-share deal with British Airways
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

WestJet reaches code-share deal with British Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* British Airways to sell some WestJet flights

* Deal is WestJet’s eighth code-share agreement

TORONTO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Monday it has reached a new code-share agreement, allowing International Airlines Group’s British Airways to sell seats on some WestJet flights.

Canada’s No. 2 carrier said the agreement is its eighth code-share deal. It covers “select” flights from Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto to Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria.

The agreement “will enable easier travel from Canada’s gateway cities to destinations that have been more difficult to access from the UK,” Lynne Embleton, British Airways’ director of strategy and business units, said in a statement.

Shares of Calgary-based WestJet were little changed, up 2 Canadian cents at C$17.38, on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.