WestJet aims for C$100 mln cost cuts; Encore schedule out Feb. 11
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

WestJet aims for C$100 mln cost cuts; Encore schedule out Feb. 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Wednesday it was targeting cost cuts of C$100 million ($100.33 million) over the next three years and would release the schedule for its new regional airline, Encore, on Feb. 11.

“We recently concluded a series of coast-to-coast employee meetings where we engaged WestJetters in our business transformation initiatives to reduce costs by C$100 million over the next 36 months,” Chief Executive Officer Gregg Saretsky said on a conference call with analysts.

“We’re looking forward to releasing WestJet Encore’s first schedule on Feb. 11,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
