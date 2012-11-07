WestJet profit up on more passengers flown

Nov 7 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s second-biggest airline, reported a 80 percent rise in third-quarter profit as it flew more passengers.

WestJet, which is preparing to launch a regional carrier in the second half of 2013, said net profit rose to C$70.6 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$39.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

That bettered the average analyst estimate for profit of 43 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.