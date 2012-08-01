FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WestJet posts higher profit, raises dividend
August 1, 2012

WestJet posts higher profit, raises dividend

Aug 1 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd said its second-quarter profit rose 66 percent and raised its quarterly dividend by more than 33 percent.

Canada’s second-biggest airline said net income rose to C$42.5 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter from C$25.6 million, or 18 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

WestJet, which is preparing to launch a regional carrier in the second half of 2013, said revenue rose to C$809.3 million from C$742.3 million.

The airline also raised its quarterly dividend to 8 Canadian cents per share.

