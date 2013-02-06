FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-WestJet profit rises 71 pct as it flies fuller planes
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-WestJet profit rises 71 pct as it flies fuller planes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Raises quarterly dividend to C$0.10 from C$0.08

* Earnings rise to C$0.46/share vs C$0.26 a year earlier

* Revenue rises 10 percent to C$860.6 million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s second-largest airline, reported a 71 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as it added new destinations and flew fuller planes, and raised its quarterly dividend.

The Calgary-based company raised its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents to 10 Canadian cents.

Earnings rose to C$60.9 million ($61 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$35.6 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 10 percent to C$860.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 42 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$856.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Load factor -- the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers -- rose to 81.9 percent for the quarter, from 78.7 percent a year earlier.

WestJet reached a record December load factor of 81.9 percent, up from 80.9 percent a year earlier, as traffic increased 7.2 percent and capacity rose 6 percent.

The airline said it expected its 2013 cost per available seat mile, or CASM, a measure of airline unit costs, to rise up to 2 to 3 percent year over year, excluding fuel and employee profit share costs.

The company said it expected a moderate rise in revenue per available seat miles, or RASM, and margin expansion in the current quarter.

WestJet shares, which have gained about 40 percent over the last six months, closed at C$22.5 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.