July 30 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s No. 2 airline, reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter profit and said it expected traffic and revenue growth to remain strong in the current quarter.

Net income rose to C$44.7 million ($43.5 million), or 34 Canadian cents per share, from C$42.5 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$843.7 million.