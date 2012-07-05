UPDATE 1-Westjet flies fuller planes in June, Q2

July 5 (Reuters) - West J et Airlines flew closer to full capacity in June than a year earlier and Canada’s No. 2 airline said reservations for the next two months remain strong.

The company’s load factor, the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, rose to 79 percent in June, from 75.7 percent a year earlier. For the quarter ended June 30, load factor was 81.6 percent versus 78.1 percent, last year.

Traffic in June increased 6.7 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), grew 2.3 percent over the same period.

Separately, privately owned rival Porter Airlines said its load factor fell to 62 percent from 64.6 percent, while capacity increased 8.5 percent and traffic rose 4.1 percent in June.

Shares of Calgary-based WestJet closed at C$16.72, a new 52-week high, on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.