FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Westjet flies fuller planes in June, Q2
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Westjet flies fuller planes in June, Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - West J et Airlines flew closer to full capacity in June than a year earlier and Canada’s No. 2 airline said reservations for the next two months remain strong.

The company’s load factor, the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, rose to 79 percent in June, from 75.7 percent a year earlier. For the quarter ended June 30, load factor was 81.6 percent versus 78.1 percent, last year.

Traffic in June increased 6.7 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), grew 2.3 percent over the same period.

Separately, privately owned rival Porter Airlines said its load factor fell to 62 percent from 64.6 percent, while capacity increased 8.5 percent and traffic rose 4.1 percent in June.

Shares of Calgary-based WestJet closed at C$16.72, a new 52-week high, on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.