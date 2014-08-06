FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westminster Group says no adverse impact yet due to ebola outbreak
#Communications Equipment
August 6, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Westminster Group says no adverse impact yet due to ebola outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Westminster Group Plc

* Westminster has not as yet seen any adverse impact on passenger traffic due to ebola outbreak

* First 5 days of August have seen passenger traffic numbers 30% up on same period last year and an 8.9% year to date increase on same period last year.

* Current expectation is that any disruption is likely to be short term

* Steps taken by board in relation to placing announced this week have mitigated impact of any loss of revenue, potential disruption to company’s cash flows if situation deteriorates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
