BRIEF-Westminster Group says no adverse impact yet due to ebola outbreak

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Westminster Group Plc

* Westminster has not as yet seen any adverse impact on passenger traffic due to ebola outbreak

* First 5 days of August have seen passenger traffic numbers 30% up on same period last year and an 8.9% year to date increase on same period last year.

* Current expectation is that any disruption is likely to be short term

* Steps taken by board in relation to placing announced this week have mitigated impact of any loss of revenue, potential disruption to company's cash flows if situation deteriorates