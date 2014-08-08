FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westminster Group says no impact of Ebola outbreak on passenger traffic yet
August 8, 2014

BRIEF-Westminster Group says no impact of Ebola outbreak on passenger traffic yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Westminster Group Plc :

* West Africa Ebola update

* Has deployed advanced fever detection screening equipment to its airport operation in West Africa to help officials monitor passengers entering airport

* Has still not as yet seen any adverse impact on passenger traffic due to Ebola outbreak

* First full week of August has seen traffic numbers 22.3 pct up on same period last year and 8.9 pct year to date on same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

