BRIEF-Westminster Group says no impact of Ebola outbreak on passenger traffic yet

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Westminster Group Plc :

* West Africa Ebola update

* Has deployed advanced fever detection screening equipment to its airport operation in West Africa to help officials monitor passengers entering airport

* Has still not as yet seen any adverse impact on passenger traffic due to Ebola outbreak

* First full week of August has seen traffic numbers 22.3 pct up on same period last year and 8.9 pct year to date on same period last year