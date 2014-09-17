FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westminster Group says August passenger volumes 1.6 pct ahead of 2013
#Communications Equipment
September 17, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Westminster Group says August passenger volumes 1.6 pct ahead of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Westminster Group Plc

* Wishes to provide a further update on recent ebola outbreak in West Africa

* Company is in regular contact with local aviation bodies and whilst British Airways has announced their flight suspension until 31st december

* Local civil aviation authorities are expecting other carriers to commence operations in interregnum

* Due to strong growth momentum in prior months, year to date passenger volumes as at end of August were still 1.6 pct ahead of same period in 2013

* Current position is that passenger volumes in first half of September are 41 pct of those in same period in 2013. This could improve should airlines respond to international pressure to resume flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

