BRIEF-Westminster says Gambia Bird to suspend London-West Africa service
October 14, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Westminster says Gambia Bird to suspend London-West Africa service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Westminster Group Plc :

* Ebola update

* We now announce that Gambia Bird airline has been forced to suspend service on this route until further notice

* Airline had received necessary permits and permissions to operate route again from UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and had fully intended to restart service as of above date

* Gambia Bird airline said it would appeal against decision, especially as its licence was only granted on Sept 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
