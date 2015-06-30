FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Westpac bank invests in U.S. bitcoin start-up
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 1:59 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Westpac bank invests in U.S. bitcoin start-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said its venture capital fund had invested an undisclosed amount in U.S. bitcoin start-up Coinbase in the first such deal by an Australian bank in the largely unregulated virtual currency.

Westpac, Australia’s second largest bank by market value, said the investment would allow its Reinventure Group fund to monitor and gain insights into the use of cryptocurrencies.

Invented six years ago, bitcoin is not backed by or controlled by any government or central bank and its value fluctuates according to user demand.

Last year Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange, was forced to file for bankruptcy after hackers stole an estimated $650 million worth of customer bitcoins.

The currency, however, is gaining supporters, including the British government which earlier this year said it would regulate digital currencies in a bid to become a global bitcoin hub.

Bitcoin has yet to gain legitimacy in Australia, where a top law enforcement agency last December said it was investigating the currency’s role in organised crime. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.