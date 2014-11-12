REFILE-Westpac CEO to retire, Hartzer takes over

(Repeats to include full name of CEO)

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Westpac Banking Group, Gail Kelly, announced her retirement on Thursday in a surprise move, giving way to the head of the group’s Australian franchise, Brian Hartzer.

Kelly, who took on the driver’s seat at Australia’s second most valued lender in 2008, has led Westpac to record profits. The bank booked its fifth straight year of record profit this month on robust loan growth and low bad debts.

“Gail leaves the Group in strong shape, and well placed to compete in the next phase of our strategy,” Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)