FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Westpac CEO to retire, Hartzer takes over
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 12, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Westpac CEO to retire, Hartzer takes over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to include full name of CEO)

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Westpac Banking Group, Gail Kelly, announced her retirement on Thursday in a surprise move, giving way to the head of the group’s Australian franchise, Brian Hartzer.

Kelly, who took on the driver’s seat at Australia’s second most valued lender in 2008, has led Westpac to record profits. The bank booked its fifth straight year of record profit this month on robust loan growth and low bad debts.

“Gail leaves the Group in strong shape, and well placed to compete in the next phase of our strategy,” Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.