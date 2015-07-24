Westpac prepares to test appetite for Australian AT1 paper

SYDNEY, July 24 (IFR) - A good test for the appetite of Australian retail investors for offerings of Additional Tier 1 subordinated bonds from major banks should come next Monday, when Westpac is expected to launch an indicative A$750 million perpetual hybrid on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Two recent reports from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority called on ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank and Westpac to boost substantially their capital ratios and lift their mortgage risk weights.

This is likely to lead to an increase in annual AT1 and Tier 2 issuance from the four big lenders to AUD8bn or more from a combined A$6 billion-A$7 billion for each Tier, according to a local DCM manager.

Such increases will put extra strains on the Australian subordinated debt market, especially for AT1 notes as banks have to target local retail investors for large offerings due to the Australian tax regime, instead of domestic institutions or offshore investors.

Australians have already started pushing back on AT1 paper, following an upturn in supply and warnings from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission of the risks associated with these notes.

Several brokers and analysts also stress the higher returns available to retail investors through dividend yields if they own major banks’ ordinary shares.

This pushback caused the margin on CBA’s record-busting A$3 billion PERLS VII (perpetual non-call eight) sale in September 2014 to surge from 280bp over BBSW to more than 400bp. It has since narrowed back down to 377bp.

In March this year, ANZ and NAB issued smaller ASX-listed Basel III compliant Tier 1 notes of A$970 million and A$1.34 billion, respectively.

The ANZ Capital Notes 3 (perpetual non-call eights) and the NAB Capital Notes (non-call fives) priced 360bp and 350bp wide of banks bills, with these spreads now quoted out at 398bp and 390bp, respectively.

It is widely expected that ANZ, CBA, NAB, Westpac, JP Morgan, Morgans, Ord Minnet and UBS will be among the advisers announced ahead of the hybrid’s launch. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)