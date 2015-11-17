FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westpac hires for dual-tranche US dollar bond
November 17, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Westpac hires for dual-tranche US dollar bond

John Weavers

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (IFR) - Westpac (Aa2/AA-/AA-) has opened books on an offering of senior unsecured SEC-registered global bonds that is due to price later today during New York trading hours. Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners for the transaction.

Price talk for the three-year fixed and/or floating-rate three-year notes is Treasuries plus 90bp area and the Libor equivalent. For the fixed-rate five-year guidance is Treasuries plus 110bp area.

Westpac is the only one of Australia’s four major banks to have SEC registration, which broadens the investor pool for these deals to potentially provide greater scope to increase size and/or price tension compared with 144A transactions.

Fellow major ANZ raised $3.25 billion from a four-piece 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond offering on November 9.

ANZ’s fixed-rate $750 million 2.0 percent three-year and $1 billion 2.7 percent five-year tranches came 80bp and 100bp wide of Treasuries, respectively, while the $750 million three-year floater priced at three-month Libor plus 75bp. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
