Westpac dual-tranche deal includes first climate bonds
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Westpac dual-tranche deal includes first climate bonds

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Westpac Banking Corporation has priced a A$2.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) offering of five-year dual-tranche senior unsecured medium-term notes, including its debut climate bond.

A A$500 million fixed-rate tranche priced with a coupon of 3.1 percent at 99.725 to yield 3.16 percent, equivalent to 117bp over semi-quarterly coupon-matched mid-swaps. The fixed-rate tranche is Westpac’s first direct issue in the climate bond market and proceeds will be used to fund renewable energy and low carbon commercial property in Australia.

A A$1.8 billion tranche of floating-rate notes priced at par and pays 117bp over three-month BBSW.

The notes are expected to be rated Aa2/AA- (Moody‘s/S&P).

Westpac was sole lead manager. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)

