Australia's Westpac to send more jobs offshore

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp , Australia’s third-largest lender, said on Tuesday it will send 126 roles offshore, as job cuts and offshoring ramps up with the nation’s lenders slashing costs to protect profits amid slower loan growth.

Westpac’s move to offshore roles comes on top of its announcement last month that 560 jobs would be cut. Smaller rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has announced that it would cut approximately 1,000 jobs in 2012.

Analysts predict that the Australia banking sector could see as many as 10,000 jobs lost over the new few years, or over 7 percent of the Australian financial sector workforce, as banks rein in costs.

Brian Johnson, a CLSA banking analyst, said that just as Westpac has done, many of the jobs that are cut will actually be moved offshore to reduce costs.

A Westpac spokesman confirmed that 126 roles had been affected, 119 in technology and 7 in the collections area, and said that the roles will now be performed by Westpac’s global service providers.

“Some of these workers have been in these jobs for years,” said Leon Carter, secretary Finance Sector Union said in a statement.

“They have the skills to do the work, they’ve been loyal employees, and the only reason they are losing their jobs is because our most profitable bank thinks it can now get the job done more cheaply offshore,” he added

Australia’s top banks, including National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ, are among the country’s largest employers with close to 40,000 employees each on their rolls.

While job cuts in the global banking industry are common in turbulent market conditions, Australian banks are coming off more than a decade of almost uninterrupted growth that saw them adding staff, growing assets and boosting profits several-fold.

Last year, Australia’s big four banks together made a record $25 billion in profits and recent trading updates have demonstrated that they are off to a strong start this financial year.

But credit growth is at the lowest level since the 1970s, as households increase savings and corporates pay down debt, forcing banks to focus on cost controls. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Kim Coghill)