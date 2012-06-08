Australia's Westpac cuts variable mortgage rate by 20 basis points

SYDNEY, June 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s third-largest lender Westpac banking Corp on Friday cut its variable mortgage rate by 20 basis points passing on only a part of the central bank rate cut.

Earlier smaller rival, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group matched the central bank’s cut with a 25 basis points reduction.

Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in Australia, where more than 90 percent of all home loans are variable interest rates. More than a third of Australia’s 8.5 million households have a mortgage. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Lane)