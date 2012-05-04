FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Westpac cuts variable mortgage rate by 37 bps
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Westpac cuts variable mortgage rate by 37 bps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it will lower its variable mortgage rate by 37 basis points, following the lead of rivals to pass on part of the central bank’s 50 basis point cut to the cash rate.

Westpac, Australia’s second largest lender, will lower its variable mortgage rate to 7.09 percent per annum, effective from May 14. It also cut the variable rate for business loans by 50 basis points.

Australia’s central bank cut its main cash rate by a surprisingly aggressive half a point on Tuesday, saying the move was to ensure appropriate borrowing rates.

The banks have so far resisted passing on all of the 50 basis point cut to customers saying that high funding costs for wholesale and deposits are putting pressure on margins.

Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in Australia where more than 90 percent of all home loans are variable. More than a third of Australia’s 8.5 million households have a mortgage.

National Australia Bank was the first of the majors to move, lowering rates by 32 basis points on Wednesday, Commonwealth Bank of Australia followed suit one day later lowering rates by 40 basis points.

ANZ is due to make its rate decision in seven days time and now, at 7.42 percent, holds the highest standard variable mortgage rate among the big four Australian banks. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

