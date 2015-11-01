FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Westpac cash profit rise 3 pct to a record
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Westpac cash profit rise 3 pct to a record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s No.3 lender by assets, on Monday posted a 3 percent rise in annual cash profit to a record A$7.8 billion helped by growth in mortgages.

Last month, Westpac pre-released its earnings as it raised A$3.5 billion ($2.54 billion) to meet new stricter capital rules and became the first lender to push home loan rates higher to protect profits.

Net interest income, the difference of interest earned and paid out, rose 6 percent while net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, was flat. Loan impairment charges rose 16 percent.

Australia’s four major banks are preparing for their slowest earnings growth since the global financial crisis amid record low interest rates and a cooling economy.

National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking Corp both missed expectations when they posted record cash profits last month. Commonwealth Bank of Australia follows a June-ending calendar year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.