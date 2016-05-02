UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac H1 bad debts hit 6-yr high; shares slump

* H1 cash profit at A$3.9 bln vs A$4.07 bln estimate

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp missed forecasts with a 3 percent rise in first-half cash profit as bad debt charges soared to a six-year high while stricter capital rules pinched shareholder returns, sending its shares skidding.

Charges for soured loans nearly doubled to A$667 million ($507.05 million) during the six months-ended March 31 as a commodities price bust led to higher corporate as well as consumer defaults.

Dark clouds are gathering over Australia’s financial sector, which sailed through the global crisis but now faces slowing profit growth, tougher capital rules, rising defaults and regulatory investigations following a series of scandals.

A cooling housing market is another headache. Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer said he expects a “slight moderation” in credit and deposit growth as housing investment eases.

However, Hartzer does not see a broad-based deterioration in asset quality, saying delinquencies in the previous cycle were accompanied by high corporate debt, rising interest rates and unemployment.

“But we don’t see any of this now,” he told reporters. “If anything we see corporates using low interest rates to pay down debt so their balance sheets are in good shape while unemployment is falling and interest rates are low.”

Still, investors sold down the sector, with the major banks including Westpac among the top losers on the index on Monday. By 0331 GMT, Westpac shares had recouped some losses to trade down 3.8 percent to 3-week lows, while the benchmark index slipped 0.4 percent.

The nation’s oldest bank declared an interim dividend of 94 cents a share, unchanged from the final dividend of 2015.

“This is prudent given the requirements for higher levels of capital but at the same time is a negative given the previous trajectory of increasing dividends,” said Omkar Joshi, investment analyst at Watermark Funds Management Pty.

Australia’s major banks raised a record A$20 billion 2015 to meet new reserve capital rules, hurting shareholder returns.

Return on equity of 14.2 percent came in below Westpac’s target of 15 percent, which Hartzer hopes to maintain.

Cash earnings for the six months ended March 31 rose to A$3.9 billion compared with A$3.78 billion a year ago and analysts’ estimates of A$4.07 billion, helped by growth in mortgages and corporate loans.

Net interest income, the difference of interest earned and paid out, rose 10 percent with net interest margins, a gauge of profitability, at 2.14 percent. ($1 = 1.3154 Australian dollars) (Editing by Wayne Cole and Stephen Coates)