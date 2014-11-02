FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Westpac annual cash profit up 8 pct to record
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Westpac annual cash profit up 8 pct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp booked a fifth straight year of record profit with an 8 percent climb in full-year cash earnings on robust loan growth and declines in bad debts.

The nation’s No. 2 lender by value said cash profit came to A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion), meeting the average forecast from seven analysts polled by Reuters. Revenues rose 7 percent in the year.

It announced a final dividend of 92 cents a share taking total dividend for the year to 182 cents, up 5 percent.

Bolstered by a strong focus on mortgage lending, a rapidly growing property market and tight cost controls, three of Australia’s “Big Four” banks have notched up five consecutive years of record income in current earnings season. ($1 = 1.1446 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.