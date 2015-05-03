Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit flat, lags forecasts

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Group, Australia’s No. 2 lender by market value, said on Monday its first half cash profit was flat, lagging forecasts, as lower treasury income and adjustments to its derivative valuations hurt growth.

Cash profit stood at A$3.8 billion ($2.98 billion) for the six months ended March 31 compared with the A$3.9 billion estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters. Earnings were helped by growth in mortgages on the back of record low interest rates.

Interest rates, currently at 2.25 percent, have filtered through to higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again.

The nation’s oldest bank declared a dividend of 93 cents a share. ($1 = 1.2770 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)