FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia's Westpac reports flat annual profit, lowers return target
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 10 months ago

Australia's Westpac reports flat annual profit, lowers return target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Westpac met expectations with a flat annual cash profit and lowered its return on equity target amid an increasingly challenging environment of lower interest rates and higher funding costs.

Australia's second-biggest bank by market value reported a cash profit of A$7.82 billion ($6 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30 on Monday, unchanged from $A7.82 billion a year earlier. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

The result was in line with an average estimate of a 0.1 percent rise in cash profit from 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Westpac announced a final dividend of $A0.94 per share, in line with the A$0.94 it paid last year. The bank said it would lower its return on equity target to 13-14 percent from 15 percent for the medium term amid an ongoing environment of lower interest rates and higher regulatory capital requirements.

$1 = 1.3011 Australian dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.