Australia's Westpac H1 profit up 1 pct to record
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Westpac H1 profit up 1 pct to record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s third-largest lender by assets, on Thursday posted a record first-half cash profit, driven by its retail and business banking groups.

First-half cash profit rose 1 percent to A$3.195 billion ($3.29 billion) compared with A$3.17 billion reported a year ago. Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

Eight analysts on average expected Westpac to report a cash profit of A$3.12 billion in the six months to March.

Net profit fell by a quarter to A$2.97 billion as the year-ago period gained from one-off tax consolidation, the bank said.

The result comes as Westpac and other Australian lenders look to reduce costs to offset weaker margins as euro zone troubles raise their funding costs and domestic loan demand shrinks.

Westpac shares have risen 13.7 percent so far this year, the second-best performer of the four major banks, behind which is up more than 16 percent, and some 4 percent ahead of the broader index. ($1 = 0.9704 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

