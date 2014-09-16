MOVES-Westpac appoints June Fu general manager of Shanghai branch

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp appointed June Fu as general manager of its Shanghai branch and head of multinational corporations, China.

Fu joins Westpac from Bank of Nova Scotia where she was the regional director, Greater China & general manager, Shanghai branch.

At Westpac she will be responsible for management of the Shanghai branch and will focus on Westpac’s business franchise in China.

Fu will be based in Shanghai and report to Andrew Whitford, head of Greater China and Hong Kong branch.