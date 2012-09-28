FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Two agencies warn on West Penn Allegheny Health ratings
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two agencies warn on West Penn Allegheny Health ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Two of the three major credit rating agencies warned West Penn Allegheny Health System on Friday that they could issue downgrades because the regional nonprofit health system terminated its agreement with health insurer Highmark Inc.

Moody’s Investors Service placed the system’s Caa1 bond rating on review for a downgrade. Fitch Ratings also put the system’s B-plus rating on rating watch negative.

About $737 million in outstanding revenue bond debt issued by the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority in 2007 is affected by the actions.

The five hospitals and additional healthcare and research facilities that make up the system recorded more than 171,000 emergency visits and delivered at least 4,000 newborns in fiscal 2011, according to its annual report.

It had about $1.2 billion in total consolidated assets in fiscal 2011, but about $1.3 billion in total liabilities.

Highmark, a major U.S. health insurance company, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

