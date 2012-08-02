FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Pharma raises full-year forecast after Q2 beat
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

West Pharma raises full-year forecast after Q2 beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc raised its full-year forecast after reporting an adjusted quarterly profit that exceeded market expectations, helped by an increase in pharmaceutical packaging sales and higher prices.

The company, whose main business is making components and systems for injectable drug delivery, now expects adjusted earnings of $2.60 to $2.70 per share for the year, compared with its previous forecast of $2.50 to $2.67 per share.

Analysts on average had expected full-year earnings of $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income fell to $15.6 million, or 45 cents per share, from $20.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier while revenue rose 5.5 percent to $324.8 million.

Excluding items, however, earnings were 79 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 68 cents per share, excluding special items, on revenue of $321.5 million.

Shares of the Lionville, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $48.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.