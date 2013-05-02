FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Exchanges bust trades in West Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Thursday it had determined in conjunction with several exchanges to cancel a host of trades in West Pharmaceuticals Inc

Nasdaq said the decision was made on its own motion in conjunction with BATS Exchange, Direct Edge, NYSE Arca and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to cancel all trades at or above $69.59 executed in Nasdaq between 9:30:00 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) and 9:34:00 ET (1334 GMT) and the decision cannot be appealed.

