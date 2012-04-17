FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-West Pharma sees profit above estimates; shares rise
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-West Pharma sees profit above estimates; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q1 adj EPS at $0.83 vs est $0.65

* Expects FY12 adj EPS $2.50-$2.67 vs est $2.47

* Shares rise 10 pct

April 17 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc forecast an adjusted quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates, helped primarily by an increase in pharmaceutical packaging sales, sending its shares up 10 percent.

For the first quarter, the maker of components and systems for injectable drug delivery expects to earn an adjusted profit of 83 cents.

Analysts were expecting 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company now expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 to $2.67 per share, up from its previous outlook of $2.37 and $2.55 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.47 per share.

Shares of the Lionville, Pennsylvania-based company rose to an eight-month high of $44.08 in morning trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

