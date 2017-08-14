FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Andeavor unit to buy Western Refining Logistics for $1.5 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 hours ago

Andeavor unit to buy Western Refining Logistics for $1.5 bln

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Andeavor Logistics LP said on Monday it would buy rival Western Refining Logistics LP in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

As part of the deal, Western Refining unitholders will receive 0.5233 Andeavor Logistics units for each Western Refining unit.

The deal values each Western Refining unit at $25.28, representing a premium of 6.4 percent to Western Refining's Friday closing price. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.