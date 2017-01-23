Silgan buys WestRock's specialty closures business

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would acquire WestRock Co's specialty closures and dispensing systems business for about $1 billion.

WestRock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business supplies pumps, sprayers and other dispensing closure equipment to consumer goods product companies in the home, health and beauty markets and operates a network of 13 plants across North America, Europe, South America and Asia. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)