7 months ago
January 23, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 7 months ago

Silgan buys WestRock's specialty closures business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would acquire WestRock Co's specialty closures and dispensing systems business for about $1 billion.

WestRock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business supplies pumps, sprayers and other dispensing closure equipment to consumer goods product companies in the home, health and beauty markets and operates a network of 13 plants across North America, Europe, South America and Asia. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

